Infrastructure improvements and road closures continue in Fairhope

After weeks of traffic backups around Fairhope High School, the east side of the Twin Beech and Highway 98 intersection is back open.

Crews are now working on the western side.

ALDOT and the City of Fairhope’s joint project will install new traffic signals and add additional turn lanes to both sides of the busy intersection.

They are also adding pedestrian crosswalks and lights.

The hope is the weeks of inconvenience will speed up pick up and drop off for years to come.

“The pedestrian lanes are going to be a huge thing for the schools, because there are kids who like to walk to school from a lot of those neighborhoods,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Mayor Sullivan says supply chain issues are delaying the installment of the new signals, but they are hoping to have the whole project done by the end of the year.

As crews work to wrap up that project, drivers in Fairhope can expect more to come.

Its all part of the city’s infrastructure upgrade plan.

“I think I’ve had people say that just traveling throughout Fairhope you’re not sure which road to come down because there’s going to be a construction project going on. Where we don’t want to tear up every road that we have, there are a lot of infrastructure improvements that we need to do,” said Sullivan.

Next up we’re told—some infrastructure and utility upgrades that will close the intersection of Church and Magnolia soon.

City Council also signing off on storm drainage repairs on Inglewood—thanks to Ida’s heavy rain causing failures there.