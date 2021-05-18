Ingalls Shipbuilding to host hiring event in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. -- Ingalls Shipbuilding will host a hiring event for job seekers from 9 a.m. until noon on Thursday, May 20 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Daphne.

That's at 29546 N. Main Street.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to apply for open positions and speak to Ingalls recruiters and shipbuilders in person. Ingalls is now hiring ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe welders and structural welders for the shipyard located in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Opportunities are available for all skill levels.

To pre-register for this event, visit https://ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/careers/hiringevents/