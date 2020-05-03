ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators in Baldwin County said an inmate died in Robertsdale on Sunday after a fall from the top bunk of his bed.
Robertsdale Police said Thomas Hobbs, 36, suffered a head injury when he jumped from the bunk. Corrections officers said they heard the sound and attempted CPR on Hobbs but he passed away.
The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit was called to conduct a review of the death. According to investigators, there are no signs and foul play, and Hobbs was alone in the cell at the time of the incident.
