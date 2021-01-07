BADLWIN COUNTY, Ala. --On January 2, 2021 the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was called to Battleship Parkway to investigate a death.
The victim was discovered deceased in shallow water near the Blakely River and had been in the water for several days.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Marine Patrol and Daphne Search and Rescue assisted with recovering the victim.
On January 4, 2020 photos were released of the victim’s tattoos and a physical description to the media. According to investigators, that information led to several phone calls with information leading to the identity of the victim.
With that information and the help of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office, the victim was identified as Joshua Pettigrew of Jackson, Mississippi.
Currently investigators do not believe that Pettigrew’s death is a homicide; however, there are questions that remain unanswered. They will continue to investigate this incident to discover what led to his death.
