The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit has done multiple witness interviews, but no arrests have been made in the shooting death of a Robertsdale woman Sunday morning, December 15, 2019. Investigators said it happened at a house party on Hwy. 90 at G. W. Lewis Lane in the Elsanor community.
Investigators have been working around the clock since the shooting, which happened around 1:00 a.m. While there hasn’t been an arrest yet, after interviewing witnesses, investigators said they’re working some leads.
“Whether they’re there or not, sometimes people hear things, or they get videos forwarded to them or something to that effect,” said Lt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit. “All those little things actually help and I think that’s where we are now is just looking for some details so we can really put together what happened there.”
The owners of the house where the party took place were cleaning the property on Monday. They said they rented it out through Airbnb to who they believed to be a family of five. They said they were supposed to be staying there while in town to celebrate a college graduation. Instead, investigators said a huge group of young people gathered at the home to party.
When the gunfire erupted, investigators say Dominique Marshall of Robertsdale was hit. Officers found her dead from a gunshot wound about a mile and a half from the residence after friends tried to drive her to get medical attention. That was at Highway 90 and the Baldwin Beach Express where a witness who shot cell phone video of the scene said dozens of partygoers stopped to see what had happened. Investigators are hoping one of them saw something that will help them find who shot Marshall.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever know who all was there and that’s part of the problem,” Reid said. “We’ve talked to a lot of people though and so we’ve got a lot of people who we talked to that morning who have called in after the fact. I think after you guys released some information for us we do have some people calling in, letting us know they were there, providing information.”
There’s been an outpouring of support on social media for Dominique Marshall and her family. She was known to those close to her as Niquee. The Major Crimes Unit says this investigation will take some time to complete and any information the public can provide will be a great help in finding who shot Dominique Marshall. Call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office or Robertsdale Police if you can help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.