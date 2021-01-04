SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said investigators are still trying to identify a man found dead in the water near Meaher State Park along the Causeway.
Fishermen in the Blakely River found the body on Saturday morning. The man had been in the water for several days, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators have not been able to learn his identity. They said the man is a white male about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with short brown hair and a beard. He was found wearing a t-shirt, jeans, and boots.
He has the number 51 tattooed on his right shoulder and 50 tattooed on his left shoulder. He also has a Ruger Firearms logo on the right side of his stomach and barbed wire on his left arm.
An autopsy found no sign of trauma to the victim and the cause of death is still under review.
Anyone who can help identify the man or knows of a missing person who matches his description is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Instigations Division at 251-972-8589.
