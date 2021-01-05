SPANISH FORT, Ala. --The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said investigators are still trying to identify a man found dead in the water near Meaher State Park along the Causeway.
Fishermen in the Blakely River found the body on Saturday morning. The man had been in the water for several days, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators have not been able to learn who he is and ask for the public's help in trying to identify the man.
They said the man is a white male about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with short brown hair and a beard. He was found wearing a t-shirt, jeans, and boots.
The pictures attached are of his numerous tattoos.
If you have any information, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 251-972-8589.
