BAY MINETTE, Ala (WALA) -- The hunt is on for whoever shot two teens in Bay Minette Sunday night.

It happened near the intersection of Old Daphne and Nicholsville roads.

“I was sitting there watching television and I heard bop, bop,” said Ilena Allen, who lives near the shooting.

It has been a tense 24 hours for Allen. She lives on Old Daphne Road in Bay Minette and just steps from her front door, a barrage of bullets left two teens injured.

“It’s scary, yes, it is,” she said. “I’m scared to step out my front door and I know all of the other people in this area felt the same way.”

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigators say the shooting happened around 6:45 Sunday Night near the intersection of Old Daphne and Nicholsville roads. They say three teens were walking in the area when the shooting started.

“A vehicle passed them, stopped up the road and then started shooting at them and two of the juveniles were hit,” said Capt. Clint Cadenhead.

One the teens was flown to University Hospital for surgery after being hit in the abdomen. The other victim was taken by ambulance to a Mobile hospital after being shot in the leg. That victim has already been released.

“We have not been able to speak to the two that were shot, as of yet so the investigators are still trying to gather information,” Capt. Cadenhead said.

At this point no arrests have been made.

If you know anything, call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.