Jack Edwards National Airport hosts town hall ahead of air traffic control tower opening

After years of waiting, Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores is just weeks away from opening their new eight-story air traffic control tower.

Before next week’s ribbon cutting, the airport is teaming up with the Federal Aviation Administration to make sure current area pilots and others nearby have all their questions answered.

They are hosting a town hall Thursday evening at 6 pm at the Meyer Civic Center.

The meeting will be open to the public, giving everyone a chance to meet airport and tower management, ask questions, and go over what to expect with the changes in airspace.

“People have been flying in here for ten years, following a certain routine, which they can no longer do. This is now controlled airspace, they’re going to need permission to enter it,” said Airport Manager Scott Fuller.

We’re told all pilots within 150 miles have been sent notices of the changes, but the town hall was an added measure to help the transition go smoother for everyone flying into one of the state’s busiest airports.

“That’s been our biggest problem is the amount of traffic here and the lack of separation between aircraft. The fact that multiple runways are going at the same time, so this will get it under control now, we’ll only have one runway in use. Aircrafts will be separated,” said Fuller.

The ribbon cutting is set for November 10, with the tower beginning operations November 17.

The tower and current construction of a terminal are just some of last pieces to the puzzle of bringing commercial flights directly to our Baldwin beaches.

Management says they’ve received a lot of interest in privatizing flights, and are currently in the selection process with potential airlines.