LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) –- First responders are on the scene of a crash on Hwy 59 in Loxley involving a Jeep that overturned and caught fire Saturday.
Authorities have not released any information on the cause of the accident, the names of those involved or whether anyone was injured.
FOX10 News will have more as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.