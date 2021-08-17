Jimmy Buffett at University of Miami Commencement

Recording artists Jimmy Buffett, right, and Mac Macnally, a member of the "Coral Reefer Band". U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael W. Pendergrass Courtesy: U.S. Navy/MGN

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. --According to The Wharf, the Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band concert has been rescheduled. 

The concert was scheduled for September 19, 2021 at The Wharf Amphitheatre but will now be scheduled for June 2, 2022. 

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. And more information will be emailed to ticket holders directly. 

