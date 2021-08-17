ORANGE BEACH, Ala. --According to The Wharf, the Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band concert has been rescheduled.

The concert was scheduled for September 19, 2021 at The Wharf Amphitheatre but will now be scheduled for June 2, 2022.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. And more information will be emailed to ticket holders directly.