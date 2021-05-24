If you're looking for a new job, heads up. There are job fairs in south Baldwin County this week.

Fifteen employers will be in Gulf shores to look for new employees. The Job Fair at the Beach is happening Tuesday, it's set to run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event is being held at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion. Parking is free.

Be sure to bring your resume and dress to impress.

And Express Employment will host a job fair Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Orange Beach at Water Front Park.

They are hoping to fill about 150 positions in industrial, clerical, skilled trades, hospitality and professional fields.

Resumes are not required.