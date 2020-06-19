FAIRHOPE, Ala. --Today, June 19th, John Manelos, who served for 28 years in corporate security and crisis management for a Fortune 100 company, announced his intention this week to seek the office of Mayor of Fairhope. The mayoral race is set for Tuesday, August 25.
Top priorities according to Manelos:
Building consensus and seeking compromise when conducting the duties of municipal government
Repairing, replacing, and enhancing sewage and stormwater collection systems to ultimately protect Mobile Bay and Fairhope’s natural resources
Enhancing and protecting what Fairhope is known for: our bay, arts, beauty, local merchants, and unique culture
Cultivating a positive work environment for city employees
Uniting long-time residents and newcomers to build “One Fairhope” for future generations
