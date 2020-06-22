FAIRHOPE, Ala. --On June 19th, John Manelos announced on his Facebook page that he will be running in the next election for Mayor of Fairhope.
In the post he stated:
"Friends, it is with great humility that I am announcing my candidacy for Mayor of Fairhope. A serious and sobering undertaking but an exciting one as well. My decision was not arrived at easily. My family, friends and citizens in our community have urged me to step forward and serve, something I have done all my life. Most shy from the political arena because of the ugliness they see at almost all levels and the mistrust that grows from that. The personal attributes I strive for in myself and value most in others are: respect for others, kindness and integrity. Fairhope is a remarkable city. We are known for our beauty, the Bay, our visual and literary arts, our local merchants, and our unique charm. I believe I have the leadership skills, attributes and reputation for bringing people together that qualify me for this important undertaking. Fairhope is an attractive and desirable place to live. This has brought unprecedented growth and numerous challenges. We have the talent and ability to meet these challenges and to protect and enhance what has brought each of you call Fairhope home. For those of you that don’t know me, ask those that do. Please view my vision for Fairhope and if you share the same, I would welcome your support."
