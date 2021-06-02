BAY MINETTE, Ala. --You can join the Bay Minette Police Department from 6 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Lickin Good Donuts in Bay Minette,

The police department will be collecting donations for the Special Olympic Torch Run.

A dunking booth will be set up as well so come Dunk A Cop for just $1 a shot.

Lickin Good is at 702 D’Olive Street in Bay Minette.