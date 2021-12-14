BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) – A locked-up Fairhope man’s lawyer last week told FOX10 News that his client had been jailed based on a misunderstanding.

A very different account played out in court Tuesday, and it culminated with a judge revoking Vernon Bernard McCovery Jr.’s probation and sending him to prison for two years.

McCovery, 35, has been in the Baldwin County Corrections Center since Nov. 20, after Gulf Shores police arrested him on probation warrant while he was fishing. That warrant accused him of failing to report to his probation officer.

Defense attorney J.D. Hawke told FOX10 News last week that the sentencing order did not specify that he had to report to probation, only to the Baldwin County Court Referral Office for drug test. He also told FOX10 News that McCovery had complied with all of the terms of his drug testing and that the probation office backed his client.

But testimony at Tuesday’s hearing in Baldwin County Circuit Court painted a different picture. A court referral officer testified that McCovery tested positive for marijuana on three separate occasions – Jan. 28, Feb. 19 and Feb. 22. She testified that McCovery also failed to give a sample March 26 and May 17. McCovery told Baldwin County Circuit Judge Jody Bishop that he was working in Perdido and did not make it to the Court Referral Office in time to give a sample on those two occasions.

Probation officer Christopher Vickery testified that McCovery also has not may any payments toward the $3,138 he owes in court costs.

McCovery pleaded guilty to drug possession on Jan. 19. Bishop sentenced him to two years in prison followed by two years of probation but suspended the prison time and allowed the defendant to serve the probation term, along with submitting to drug tests at the Court Referral Office. The box marked “state probation” on the sentencing form was not checked.

“Mr. McCovery did everything he was ordered, as far as the paperwork goes,” Hawke said.

Bishop attributed that to a typo. But he said he thoroughly explained to McCovery what his obligations were.

Reading from a transcript of the plea hearing in January, Bishop noted that he asked the prosecutor: “Just for clarification purposes, is he to report to probation immediately?”

The prosecutor said, “Yes.”

The judge then turned to the defendant and, according to the transcript, said: “Mr. McCovery, are you clear on that?”

Answered the defendant: “Yes, sir.”

Bishop noted that he also handed the defendant the state probation order.

“This court never gives a copy of a probation order unless it intends for you to go to probation,” he said.

Christopher Vickery, McCovery’s probation officer, testified that he initially told the defense lawyer that he would try to get the arrest warrant recalled based on representations that he had not been told to report to probation and that he had complied with all of the requirements of the Court Referral Office.

But Vickery testified that the records make clear neither was true.

“I would say he should have been well aware that he was supposed to report,” he said.

Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney Ashley Siebert argued against leniency, noting that the defendant has three prior felony drug convictions.

“Mr. McCovery has quite a lengthy criminal history,” she said. “That’s how we go to this point in the first place.”

Hawke argued state law requires written notification of probation requires. As to the failed drug tests, he argued that they occurred within a month of his client’s plea and suggested it was residual marijuana from drug use before the judge sentenced him.

But the court referral officer testified that McCovery was free on bail at the time of his guilty plea and that it was a condition of bond that he not use drugs. So, she said, the defendant should not have been testing positive for drugs at any time during his involvement with the Court Referral Office.