UPDATE: The organizer of the planned Juneteenth celebration in Daphne tells FOX10 News the event has been postponed until July 3.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Senators on Capitol Hill unanimously passing legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. The bill still needs to pass the House, before going to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 and marks the anniversary of the emancipation of formerly enslaved African Americans. People around the country will be honoring this day with events, including several along the Gulf Coast.

Ronald Washington is organizing one in Daphne. It will start at 11 a.m. at 25563 Friendship Road.

He joins Lenise Ligon on FOX10 News at 4 p.m. to talk about what’s in store, including vendors, kid-friendly activities, and even COVID-19 vaccines.