Senators on Capitol Hill unanimously passing legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. The bill still needs to pass the House, before going to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19th and marks the anniversary of the emancipation of formerly enslaved African Americans. People around the country will be honoring this day with events, including several along the Gulf Coast.

Ronald Washington is organizing one in Daphne. It will start at 11AM at 25563 Friendship Road.

He joins Lenise Ligon on FOX10 News at 4PM to talk about what’s in store, including vendors, kid-friendly activities, and even COVID-19 vaccines.