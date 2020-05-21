ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - After getting the green light from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, entertainment venues are racing to open Friday as thousands of vacationers are expected at the state's beaches Memorial Day weekend.
Gov. Ivey's newest 'safer at home' order allows places like theatres, arcades and zoos to reopen Friday at 5 p.m., after being shuttered for two months.
FOX10 News stopped by Adventure Island in Orange Beach, which is planning to open its arcade, lazer tag, go-karts and other amenities as soon as the clock strikes 5 o'clock.
"I wanted [the Governor] to tell me we could open and all businesses like us could open," Adventure Island owner, Frank Hughes said. "And that everybody would at least have a chance to make something this year."
Hughes, who's been able to open his mini golf course, is eager to get back to business just in time for one of the busiest weekends of the year. He's spent time instituting many safety protocols, like regular sanitizing and social distancing measures. With 44 years in the business, he's stayed afloat through Hurricane Ivan, the BP Oil Spill, and is confident he'll get through this pandemic too.
"We can only do 50 percent [occupancy] tomorrow, but that's better than nothing," Hughes said. "I applaud [Gov. Ivey] for her doing what she's doing but on the other side I wish she'd done it a week or two sooner, it would've really helped us out if she had."
Adventure Island, like many other entertainment venues is hiring for anyone looking for a job during the pandemic. They lost several people over the course of the pandemic and as a result, have several openings. You're welcome to go by their location at 24559 Perdido Beach Blvd. and fill out an application, or visit for some fun!
