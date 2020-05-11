FOLEY, Ala. --On May 10th, 2020, at approximately 11:30 pm the Foley Police Department responded to Buck's Gas Station located at 930 W. Laurel Avenue to investigate an armed robbery.
Upon arrival near the scene, Foley Police Officers observed a male subject matching the description given by the caller fleeing into a wooded area.
A perimeter was established and a K9 search was conducted. Shortly thereafter, a 13 year old black male juvenile was apprehended and arrested in reference to this case. He was charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Attempting to Elude or Flee.
During the K9 track, a BB Pistol and cash were located. The investigation is still ongoing.
