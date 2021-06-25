Orange Beach, Ala. - Orange Beach Police Officers were called to the beach due to reports of juveniles harassing a sea turtle. When officers arrived they found several juveniles nearby a sea turtle. While investigating the officers determined that the juveniles had poured alcohol on the sea turtle.

Several arrests were made by the Orange beach Police for underage possession of alcohol and the harassment of wildlife investigation has been turned over to NOAA.

According to the Orange Beach Police the location is being withheld to protect the sea turtle nest, and no information on the juveniles will be released.