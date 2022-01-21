Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Heads up, Gulf Shores. Rabies baits will drop into the area via airplanes and helicopters next week.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will fly across the state delivering this bait, and Gulf Shores is on the list to receive some.

The baits are rectangular or square-shaped, about the size of a matchbox, with fishmeal flavoring to attract racoons. By eating the bait, racoons will be vaccinated from the rabies virus.

If people find any, wear gloves or use a paper towel before picking it up. Toss the bait back into a wooded area, and wash hands after handling, especially if there are open wounds.

If pets eat the bait, don't panic. A few are not harmful, though eating a lot may upset their stomach. Avoid their saliva for 24 hours and wash any wounds that may have been licked.

Approximately 2,880 baits will be distributed in Gulf Shores Thursday (Jan. 27) through Saturday (Jan. 29).

For any concerns, call the rabies information line at 1-866-4-USDA-WS (1-866-487-3297) or the Alabama Department of Public Health at: 1-800-ALA-1818 (1-800-151-1818).