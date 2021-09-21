Robertsdale, Ala. (WALA)-- Tomorrow rings in the first day of a new season, and it’s not fall without the Baldwin County fair.

Last year, the fair was cancelled due to COVID-19, but it’s back and better this year for its 70th anniversary.

Families are excited after a year and a half at home.

"We're super stoked,” said Justin Hoff. “We didn't get to come last year, so we're just excited we're doing it this year."

The fair runs Tuesday through Thursday until 11 p.m., Friday until 1 a.m., and Saturday until 2 a.m.

Tickets are $20 at the gate with free parking on the fairgrounds.

"It's very fun,” said Erica Rangel and Kayleigh Mickus. “It's exciting as you can see, we have a whole bunch of stuff, spent a lot of money. It's different after COVID, 100 percent. I’m happy it's open."

Face coverings are not required, some are available onsite if wanted.