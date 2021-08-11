Kids back in school in Baldwin County

A big day here in Baldwin County as thousands head back to classrooms on the First Day of School.

“Honestly I’m kind of scared, kind of excited. It’s a kind of mixed emotions type of thing,” said William Tollett, a 6th grader at Delta Elementary.

Masks or not, in person learning is something not many are taking for granted this year.

“We’re taking care of their most precious thing. This is your heart, it walks outside of your body, and its hard to trust it to somebody else, and I get that,” said Delta Elementary Principal Keri Shofner.

The first day back was that much more special for kids at Delta Elementary in Bay Minette.

As brand-new backpacks full of school supplies were there waiting for them at the door.

Its all thanks to Andy Citrin Injury Attorney’s Project Backpack.

With everything going on this year, some parents tell us they are grateful back to school shopping was one less thing to worry about.

“I didn’t have to go shopping, have any of the anxiety to have to buy backpacks for three different kids…or school supplies, so its been nice. Now I can supplement the kids teachers with stuff that they really need. Paper towels, Kleenex, things like that,” said Ashley Tollett, a parent and teacher at Delta Elementary School parent.

“Its just great to see their faces light up and give them something they really need too,” said Matt Shelby, the managing attorney at Andy Citrin Injury Attorney.

Project Backpack is planning to give away more than four thousand backpacks this week across seven different schools in two different states.