Kids learn how to turn lemons into lemonade and lessons on building a business on Eastern Shore

It’s the best part of summer mixed in with some school of its own!

Kids along the Eastern Shore now getting a chance to turn life’s lemons into lemonade--and lessons on running a small business, too.

Registration is now open for Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce’s Lemonade Day Program.

Some kiddos already signed up after a summer full of perfecting their own sweet but sour recipe.

“To learn how to make a business and start one, like my mom," said Mary Brighton Wofford, who's already signed up.

“You can see people smile and you get money," said Asher Wofford, Mary's little brother and business partner.

Kids 3rd through 6th grade getting the chance to learn entrepreneurship first hand as they take the lead in everything from finding investors, securing a spot for their stand, coming up with the perfect recipe, and networking.

“There’s the planning stage, the building stage, designing your recipe, there’s calling a business and saying ‘hey. Location, location, location. I’d love to have my lemonade stand in front of your business,’ so they can earn money," said Casey Williams, Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

It even walks kids through how to use the money they make in saving and giving back to the community.

Lemonade Day is set for November 6th.

Registration for the program just opened this week running through September 10th.

Click here or call the chamber at 251-928-6387 for more information.