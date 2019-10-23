Korn's Brian Welch to speak in Daphne for Red Ribbon Week

A member of the band Korn is making a special appearance Wednesday night in Baldwin County!
Korn founding member, Brian Welch is in Daphne to tell the inspiring story of his journey to sobriety as a part of Baldwin County Drug Court Foundation’s Red Ribbon Week.
Organizers say they hope anyone facing drug addiction themselves, or watching a loved one suffer through it will be able to take away from the empowering message.
“If they are already in a situation of drug addiction, whether its themselves or at their home, what they can do to get help, just to let them know that its not too late, anyone can turn around,” said Raina Macks, Baldwin County Drug Court Coordinator.
The event begins at 6:30 pm at Coastal Church in Daphne.
Anyone is welcome to attend the free event.
