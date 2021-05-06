BAY MINETTE, Ala. --After a year-long delay due to COVID, Ladies Night Out returns to Bay Minette.

This year’s spring event moves outdoors to provide ample space for everyone to enjoy shopping at more than 20 vendors, socializing with friends and family, and supporting local business owners.

Ladies Night Out will be held 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, on South Hand Avenue in downtown Bay Minette.

Admission is FREE.

In addition to vendors, Beans on Hand and Pearl & Addie’s Café will be open and will offer some special opportunities for LNO patrons.

There will also be 150 SWAG bags available for a $3 donation to the Bay Minette Beautification Committee projects.

Door prizes will be awarded throughout the night, which will culminate with the drawing for raffle prizes.

Tickets for the raffle are $2 each or six for $10 and will be available for purchase at the event, while supplies last.