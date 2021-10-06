It’s been nearly a year since work began renovating Lake Shelby park in Gulf Shores. The job was supposed to be finished in May 2021 but delays have put it months behind.

Gulf State Park sees more than a million visitors a year and Lake Shelby sits at its heart. Investing in amenities at the public access area has been needed for some, so the state allocated funds from its share of offshore oil and gas lease revenue to do just that.

“On a cost per acre point of view or just the impracticality of doing it as nice as this without the federal money…the GOMESA money, it wouldn’t have been practical and what we’ve got here is something unique and special,” said Director of Gulf State Park, Gary Ellis.

The state is spending $4.5 million dollars to reshape the park, from the entrance to the restrooms. Material and labor shortages have put the completion months behind, but it’s beginning to take shape and most areas are now open to the public.

“It’s nice. They’ve got it set up. You couldn’t ask for more, I don’t think,” said Baldwin County resident and park regular, Karen Cope.

“There’s just so much to do…so many different options and they, literally begging to come out here just to come to the playgrounds,” added first-time park visitor, Clint Holyfield who was enjoying to one of the new playgrounds with his wife and three children.

The new, age-designated playgrounds are just some of the improvements. Two brand new dog parks are open and just waiting on signs to designate which is for big or small dogs. Two new boat ramps are on hold until the Corps of Engineers approves the plans. The next big milestone will be when the new restrooms open which should be in the next week.

While disappointed in the time it’s taking, Ellis said feedback has been encouraging.

“The social media aspect of it has been very positive,” Ellis said. “The conversations with staff and our executive team have been great, so we’re uhm…it’s not going to disappoint once we put the finishing touches on it. It’s going to be really, an outstanding feature.”

The theme of the new park is, “We all need to play more.” With all the opportunities the new park offers, it shouldn’t be hard to do.

The other big question about Gulf State Park is the status of the fishing pier repair. There is still much to do and park officials said it may be toward the end of 2022 before we can hope to see it rebuilt.