FAIRHOPE, Ala. --A major house fire started on Boothe Road.
Investigators say flames were shooting out of the roof when they got there. According to reports, there was major damage to the residence.
The family remained unharmed, but they say a dog has died.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
