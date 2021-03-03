Last week for OWA vaccination clinic

This week is the last for the mass vaccination clinic at OWA.

Wednesday Alabama Department of Public Health gave out the last of the limited supply of first doses at the site, with their last clinic scheduled for tomorrow for second doses only.

After this week, ADPH will go from the off-site clinic to a online patient portal system, where folks can view eligibility and make an appointment to be vaccinated.

Hundreds waited in line this morning at OWA, hoping to get the needle prick sooner rather than later.

Even with long lines, some people we talked to say for them, these off-site clinics helped streamline the whole process.

"I called everywhere trying to get us an appointment, they didn't have the vaccine, called the hospital, called Alabama Health, but when OWA said they were doing it, that worked for us," said Marcel Laton, who was waiting for her second vaccine early Wednesday morning.

Thursday is the last scheduled mass clinic at OWA.

It will be for second doses only.

We're told ADPH is scheduling appointments starting next week.

With high demand for the vaccine, officials tell us they aren't sure of the time frame between scheduling your appointment and getting your shot.

For a link to the patient portal, click here.