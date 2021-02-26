BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - For 82 years, the Latham Post Office has played an important part in Baldwin County’s history.

The Baldwin County Commission hopes to preserve its legacy for decades to come. The Latham Post Office is currently located 60075 State Highway 59, Stockton, Alabama and will be moved to Baldwin County Bicentennial Park at 51233 AL-225, Stockton, Alabama on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

The Latham Post Office is historically significant, and the building is of major importance to the heritage of Baldwin County. The current location is not conducive for access by the public.

Moving the building to Baldwin County Bicentennial Park will afford a more historical setting in nature, complimenting the Historic Montpelier Methodist Church, the General Store, The Little Red Schoolhouse, and the Blacksmith Shop already on the premises.

The Latham Post Office was established in the year 1878. The first Postmaster was Mrs. Henry Cooper, whose husband was the son of Latham Cooper, the person for whom the town of Latham was named.

Latham Cooper was a native of New York state and settled in Mobile. There were several Postmasters with the last being Miss Luella Ferguson who served as the assistant Postmaster. The office was discontinued on February 29, 1960 and moved to Stockton, Alabama.

For more information about the move of the Latham Post Office contact the Baldwin County Department of Archives and History at (251) 580-2572.