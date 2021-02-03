FOLEY, ALA. (WALA)- Former Foley High School coach, Ivan Jones has died.

Former Foley Mayor, Tim Russell said, "Once you play for him, if you saw him somewhere, he would remember your football number and what position you played and how much you weighed when you played. He was just an incredible coach and incredible person."

Jones coached Russell in the 60's and became his friend after that.

Jones became Foley's head football coach in 1955 and he stayed in that position for 13 years. Jones coached Alabama and Raiders quarterback, Kenny "Snake" Stabler, which gave Jones the stamp of approval from legendary Alabama Head Football Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.

Russell said, "He says, if you were good enough to play for Coach Ivan Jones, you're good enough to play for me. That's what Coach Paul Bryant thought about Coach Ivan Jones."

Jones stepped down as head coach but continued teaching, spending 35 years in the school system. In 2004, Foley's football stadium was named in his honor and in 2010 a statue at the new entrance to that stadium was dedicated to him.

Coach Jones is a veteran, a member of the Foley High School and the Alabama High School Athletics Association halls of fame. To those who knew him, he'll be missed.

"He's been in Foley for all these years and we loved him so much," said Russell.

Jones was 94 years old. His funeral arrangements are still being finalized, but FOX10 News is told services will be at the football stadium.