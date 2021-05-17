MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Lawmakers in Montgomery ran out of time Monday night, ending their legislative session without a lottery or casino bill.

The combined lottery-casino bill had stalled in the Alabama House of Representatives last week.

Many Alabamians have hoped they would have the opportunity to vote on a lottery and casinos. Alabamians last voted on a state lottery in 1999. The state is one of five without a lottery, with the most recent lottery addition in neighboring Mississippi.

"Why would you continuously let so much money leave the state to either go to Florida or Mississippi," Lankford Hunter said. "It's time to move away from the old ways, let's move on, let's move forward."

As the legislative session neared its ending, Republicans and Democrats in the House were unable to negotiate a resolution to get the bill passed.

Last year, a Gov. Ivey study group estimated Alabama could raise up to $700 million from a lottery and gambling. The issue though, remains two-sided, part of the reason a deal couldn't get done.

"I would not like to see a lottery in the state, I think they bring corruption with them and I think that it really does balance the budget on the backs of the poor," another Alabama resident told FOX10 News.

"People ask me what state I'm in, I always tell them I'm in a state of confusion. Some people call it Alabama, but I call it a state of confusion," longtime Baldwin County resident Dick Shenk said. "I would like for the politicians in this state to get their act together on a lot of things, but especially on this issue."

FOX10 News reached out to Gov. Ivey's office for reaction Monday night. Her office did not comment, other than saying the governor does not have plans to call a special session on gambling. Her office says she would need a plan and an agreement on that plan for her to consider that.