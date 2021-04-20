DAPHNE, Ala. --Citing the continued staffing crisis that the restaurant industry is going through in our area, Lenny’s Grill and Subs in Daphne (Hwy 98 and Hwy 90) is going to start closing on Saturdays, effective immediately, to give their staff an extra day off to rest and recover.

New store hours are as follows but may change due to staffing:

Monday-Friday 10:30am-6pm

Saturday/Sunday- Closed