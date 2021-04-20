DAPHNE, Ala. --Citing the continued staffing crisis that the restaurant industry is going through in our area, Lenny’s Grill and Subs in Daphne (Hwy 98 and Hwy 90) is going to start closing on Saturdays, effective immediately, to give their staff an extra day off to rest and recover.
New store hours are as follows but may change due to staffing:
Monday-Friday 10:30am-6pm
Saturday/Sunday- Closed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.