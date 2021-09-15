LILLIAN, Ala. (WALA) -- What's left of Nicholas is dumping tons of rain along the Gulf Coast.

"I knew we were going to get some rain, but I didn't know we were going to be this flooded out," said Colby Loden, Lillian resident.

Water from a nearby creek -- overwhelmed parts of Lillian's Spanish Cove subdivision along Spanish Cove Drive South. Obye Heer says rain started early Wednesday morning.

"It was real heavy... You could tell the bands coming through because the rain was real heavy. This is not normal," said Heer.

ALDOT crews closing several roadways in Baldwin County due to flash flooding.

"Through over there -- I have not seen it that flooded before. Full of water that deep -- because I know right here it drops down to about -- the ground level goes to about 6 feet down to where it is... So it must be pretty deep way out there," said Loden.

So deep -- neighbors rescued a little fawn from the floodwaters. According to a post on social media it's now being treated by a local veterinarian.

The good news -- the flood waters have receded, but with more rain in the forecast everyone is keeping a close eye.

"It was totally flooding in here. You couldn't even get in right here. It was probably a foot of water over this at one time. Lee: So conditions have improved? Oh, yes," said Heer.

Residents tell FOX 10 News they've not seen the water this bad since Hurricane Sally -- which ironically made landfall a year ago tomorrow (September 16th).