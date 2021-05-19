BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --According to court documents, a Lillian woman was arrested on May 17, 2021 for attempted murder.
Mary Elizabeth Anne Smart, 51 is currently in Baldwin County Jail without bond.
Court documents state that on May 9, 2021, Smart allegedly tried to kill another woman by drowning her.
This is a developing story.
