Lines move faster on second day of mass vaccinations at OWA

NOON UPDATE: Health officials say that as of noon there are 450 vaccine doses left for today with no waiting at the vaccination clinic set up at OWA in Foley. Restrictions listed below still apply, but right now there is little to no waiting, and shots will be administered until 3 p.m.

---

ORIGINAL STORY:

Alabama Department of Public Health held its second mass vaccination clinic in Foley Thursday.

Lines were just as long as earlier this week, but moving much faster as hundreds waited for their first and second doses of the COVID vaccine.

Cars boxed in the Northwest corner of OWA hours before gates opened, everyone hoping to be one in a thousand to get shots in arms.

Officials made some small changes to make sure the wait wasn't longer than it needed to be, and to better keep track of their number of shots left.

"They were giving out tickets this morning to know exactly how many shots they were able to give so that they wouldn't have people in line waiting unnecessarily," said Jenni Guerry, Deputy Director of Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency.

Several people say lines are just part of it.

"Its about what I expected," said Paula Thrift, who drove in early from Lillian, "I have a book, I have some goodies to eat."

"I'd like to get one behind me at least. So I'll know how its going to work," said Earnestine Buxton of Bay Minette.

We're told a little less than one thousand were vaccinated Tuesday.

They are hoping the new ticket system, and separate lanes for first and second doses will help move things along faster, including hitting their goal of 2,000 needle pricks this week.

Those currently eligible are people 75 and older, healthcare workers, and first responders.

More clinics are being scheduled as vaccines become available to Baldwin County.

The OWA site will be open next Tuesday as well from 9 to 3 pm.

ADPH will announce more dates as more doses become available.