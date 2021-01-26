Lines moving faster in second week of Baldwin County mass vaccination clinic

Headlights once again wrapped around Highway 98 South Tuesday morning, as hundreds waited for gates to open for registration at Baldwin County's Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Daphne Civic Center.
From doubling the amount of doses available per day from 400 to 800, to changing traffic patterns, the amount of people in line were still the same, but registration time this morning was nearly cut in half.
"I couldn't even get in before. Its a little improvement," said John and Martha Richie, who had tried to get in line last week, but says she was too late.
"Its moving fast right now," said Don Wood.
Most everyone at the clinic were getting their first round of the vaccine, with an expedited lane around back for first responders, healthcare workers, and those few getting their second dose.
Half of Tuesday's 800 spots were filled last week, with the rest filling up in less than an hour or so the day of once gates opened.
Nearly half of Thursday's spots have already been filled.
Some say they are concerned about not getting one of those last 400 slots this week.
As of now, Thursday is the last day scheduled for the mass clinic at the Civic Center.
Alabama Department of Public Health and Baldwin County Emergency Management are telling folks not to worry though, as more dates are expected to be announced soon.
"Representatives from public health have told us they will continue to vaccinate as long as there is vaccine available," said Jenni Guerry, Deputy Director of Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency.
As of now, vaccines are only available to healthcare workers, first responders, and people over 75.
With the entire state of Alabama receiving roughly 50-60 thousand doses of the vaccine each week, Baldwin County is expected to vaccinate 2000 a week.
