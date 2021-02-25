Lines shorter for second doses only at OWA

Thursday morning OWA had only second doses of the Moderna vaccine, after offering just a few hundred first shots to those first in line on Tuesday.

Those who first got shots at Daphne Civic Center got a chance to sleep in as they waited in much shorter lines.

For the past several weeks the line for those first doses have filled both lanes, multiple parking lots, and snaked down the street and around the corner long before sunrise.

"I was surprised it was so short. Last week we came, I got my shot last Friday, and we were here for what? Four and a half hours. We didn't even make it up here to this part until twelve o'clock," said Joyce Bradley and Trina Hankins, who were here for their second dose.

The shorter wait times weren't the only things giving folks a rare sense of relief.

Some say finishing their vaccination has made them feel more secure than they have in nearly a year.

"We were just very careful of everything we did. I was fearful. I thought if I got COVID I'd die, I really did. Very glad to get the shots," said Richard and Pat Kruse, who are here for their second dose.

Next week will be the last for the clinic here at OWA.

Gates will open again at 9 am Tuesday, with a limited amount of first doses, and plenty of second, with another following on Thursday.

After that, ADPH will start taking appointments for vaccinations through their patient portal.

