The Legion Family is taking first load of items to Louisiana Saturday, September 12th.
They are looking for donations such as water, cleaning items, clothes, non-perishable goods, diapers, baby formula, and paper products.
There are several drop off locations:
Department Headquarters located at 120 North Jackson St, Montgomery. Contact 334-262-6638.
Post 255 located at 3855 Old Black Creek Rd. Birmingham. Contact Ron Haygood 205-910-8566.
Post 88 located at 2663 Halls Mill Rd. Mobile. Contact Blair Miles 251-238-7002 or Aaron Phillips 251-234-0386.
Post 5 located at 3680 Hwy 77, Gadsden. Contact Tina Bush 256-458-2834.
Post 73 located at 701 E. Lee St, Enterprise. Contact Buddy Keen 334-806-7305.
Post 199 located at 700 S. Mobile St, Fairhope. Contact Stacey Kulp 251-928-9132.
They ask that you bring items by Thursday, September 10th by 12:00.
They will make more trips if they need to at a later date.
