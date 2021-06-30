BAY MINETTE, Ala. --Local artist Breanna Earls has completed a colorful new mural at the corner of Hoyle Avenue and US 31 North on the side wall of The Print Shop in downtown Bay Minette.

The Committee on Public Art commissioned the mural as part of its ongoing work to bring artwork to public spaces.

The good news is that more murals are coming.

Breanna is a graduate of Baldwin County High School. She continued her education at the University of Montevallo and earned a Masters in Art Education from the University of South Alabama. She is a first-year art teacher at Delta and Spanish Fort Elementary schools.

This summer, Breanna is also teaching classes at the Eastern Shore Art Center.

Since its inception in 2018, the Committee on Public Art (COPA) has partnered with businesses, individuals and artists to create and install works of art around town.

The pieces already installed include metal sculptures, bird houses, painted trash cans and fire hydrants.

COPA has also worked with local artists on some mini murals at local parks.

For information about COPA, follow its Facebook page.

Donations for future projects can be mailed to the Committee on Public Art, c/o City of Bay Minette, 301 D’Olive Street, Bay Minette, AL 36507.