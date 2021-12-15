MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- One by one athletes on both sides of the day made their college choices official, but it didn’t take long for us to get our first big surprise of the day.

Williamson star linebacker Robert Woodyard chose to take his talents to auburn after flipping from Alabama

“It was just the best fit for me," said Woodyard. "I feel like I’m the best fit for auburn.”

Across the bay in Daphne, a pair of Trojans made their decisions official.

Running back Tyler Bradley signing to play at Navy.

“I imagined myself being here my sophomore year so it feels great,” said Bradley.

While James Quinnlley signed on to play with the Memphis Tigers

“It just feels like home," said Quinnelly. "The coaching staff loves me, we have a great relationship.”

Over in Saraland a handful of Spartans announced their decisions. Including go-to wide receiver Jarell Williams who signed with West Virginia.

“I love the atmosphere up there. We went on an unofficial visit with just family and the vibe there was unlike any other school,” said Williams.

And former TCU commit Trevon McAlpine chose Texas Tech.

“I think Coach Mcguire is doing something special down there and I want to be a part of it," said McAlpine and Coach Finch was at TCU and he’s my guy. I’m going down there to play with him.”

Our 1st and 10 Player of the Year Ty Mims also signed today. Mims is heading to Hattiesburg to join Southern Miss while the Mcgill-Toolen is sending a pair of Yellow Jackets to the next level. Braden Turner is headed to Northwestern while Braylon Mcreynolds is keeping his talents here at home after signing with South Alabama.