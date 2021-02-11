Local businesses adapt to pandemic before Valentine's Day

Its been a hard year for businesses everywhere, but thanks to Valentines Day and Mardi Gras sales are ticking up for Fairhope Chocolate.

Delivery delays, COVID shutdowns, and hurricanes forced them to close doors for months rather than weeks.

Fairhope Chocolate is back open for business for one of their biggest money making holidays of the year.

With normal still a long ways away, they decided to add some other things to the menu as well.

That includes breads, cakes, cookies, and homemade gelato.

"We've learned, its taken about a year, but we've expanded our product line, and that's helped bring people in, so we're doing really well right now, and its kind of making it up. Last year my sales were way down, because we were closed for a long time," said Chef Julienne Roach, pastry chef, chocolatier, and owner.

They've also made their store in the Fairhope French Quarter larger, by moving their bakery to another location to allow for more social distancing.

We're told they are seeing Valentines sales as high or higher as last year.

With king cakes added to the menu, they're hoping to get some business for Mardi Gras as well.

Keep in mind masks are required in the store, and they are also taking orders for pickup, curbside, and delivery.