Local businesses on Eastern Shore get creative in Mardi Gras decorating contest

The parades may be canceled this year and the streets empty, but that's not stopping local businesses from making their own good time.

Many shops and restaurants have taken a massive hit to their bottom line, with COVID shutdowns, cancelations, and a long hurricane season.

Creativity and a little competition is helping them get things rolling all over again.

"These streets would have been filled with people. People going to parades, then filing into restaurants and stores and patronizing those businesses. We really want to continue to support our local businesses even if its getting take out and celebrating at home," said Denise Curtis, with the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline for the Jazzin' It Up decorations contest has already passed.

Now its time to pick a winner!

First place will receive one thousand dollars worth of sponsorship or advertising credit with the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

Click here to vote for your favorite.

Voting is open until midnight on Fat Tuesday.