Local chef "Panini Pete" gears up for Hangout Oyster Cookoff weekend

The Hangout Oyster Cookoff is less than two weeks away, and chefs across the country, as well as right here in Baldwin County are getting ready.
“Panini Pete” Blohme is just one of the many renowned chefs making an appearance at the 12th Annual Hangout Oyster Cookoff Craft Spirits and Beer weekend, which brings tens of thousands of seafood lovers each year to Gulf Shores.
FOX10 News was able to catch up with “Panini Pete” Wednesday morning as he preps for the competition at one of his many restaurants in the area, Ed’s Seafood Shed.
“it’s a crazy production. It puts a massive dent in the population of oysters down there. I mean everybody comes out, they’re eating, they’re slurping, they’re stabbing them, they’re shucking them,” said Blohme.
The Oyster Cookoff is kicking off on the Gulf Shores beachfront November 1 and 2.
