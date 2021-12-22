FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA)- Since the summer, college athletes have been able to sign name, image and likeness deals that allow them to get paid for promoting businesses. Now, a Fairhope-based company called CrowdPush is looking to help everyone benefit from the new rules.

“What we want to do is bring some equality to it in a couple of different ways,” says Chief Marketing Officer Josh Goodin.

CrowdPush is an online platform that offers pushes for several different teams across the country. Fans can donate to their favorite team and at least 85% of the money gets spread out evenly to the entire team.

“There’s plenty of opportunities for individuals to get really big contracts, but there’s not a lot of opportunities for the whole team to be compensated for really the joy that they give us on Saturdays or at a meet or at a game,” added Goodin.

Athletes are paid twice a year. Once when the season starts and again after it’s over

“They’ll get NIL contracts from us that just basically has them promote the site so they get more money the next time we pay in the season or at the beginning of the following season,” said Goodin.

But it’s not just football. CrowdPush just announced they signed the Alabama women’s gymnastics team to be brand ambassadors. According to CrowdPush, that makes them just the second women’s team in the country to sign an NIL contract.

“We’re not trying to focus just on football," said Goodin. "We’re not trying just to focus on the individual. We’re not trying to focus just on men’s sports. It’s about all sports, it’s about women’s sports, it’s about the whole team.”

If you're interested in supporting your team through CrowdPush you can do so here: https://crowdpush.com/