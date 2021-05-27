Daphne, Ala. (WALA)--Giving Totes has been up and running for only 6 months, but it is already making an impact on the community.

This non-profit serves youth in the foster care system, giving duffel bags full of necessities, all of which founder Crystal Bailey said serve a meaningful purpose.

"They have a lot on their mind, and sometimes they don't want to talk about it, so I figured I would give them a journal with a pen so they can write down how they're feeling until they get ready to talk about what they're going through," said Bailey.

Other items include toothbrushes, blankets, and stuffed animals depending on the child's age.

Giving Totes has been in operation since December 2020, and in those six months, the organization has been able to help over 20 children in foster care.

Bailey is a foster parent herself, and the reason she created Giving Totes is because her eyes were opened to issues for children in foster care.

"It makes me more aware of a lot of things because after first becoming a foster parent, these were some of the things I didn't know, and it just makes me want to do more," said Bailey.

With summer approaching, she said unfortunately more children will enter the foster care system. She said any help from the community will be greatly appreciated.

“Donations are always needed,” said Bailey. “Without their help, I could not do any of this.”

To learn more about donating to Giving Totes, visit this website.