Now that the massive container ship which has blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week has been freed, ships in that part of the world are on the move again. While aground, the vessel Ever Given has stopped an estimated $9 billion dollars a day in maritime commerce. So, how has that impacted the Port of Mobile and other companies here?

The Port of Mobile is one of the largest ports in the nation with three weekly services that go direct to the Far East and one to Europe. Most foreign ships go through the Panama Canal and continue to their destination across the Pacific. There is one service here that traverses the planet and must go through the Suez Canal. As luck would have it, that vessel just left here on March 19, 2021 and should be good to go by the time it reaches that part of the world. After a stop in Tampa, she just departed the Port of Miami Monday morning, March 29, 2021.

“She has not yet entered the Atlantic Ocean. As soon as she does, she has to traverse the Atlantic, enter the Mediterranean and by the time she reaches the Suez, most likely that backlog will have been cleared,” explained Judith Adams with Alabama Port Authority.

A backlog of nearly 400 ships must now be cleared. According to the data firm Refinitiv, Egypt has lost tolls from the canal totaling an estimated $94-million-dollars. It’s too soon to estimate any financial impacts closer to home. Keyport Warehousing in Loxley ships around 400 containers a month and owner, Gary Unger said even if there is a downturn initially, it should turn itself around quickly.

“We’ll have a little bit of slow time and then we’ll have a rush to replace it so the overall impact to us and there will be an impact, but it’s not going to be substantial,” Unger said.

Alabama Port Authority officials said during incidents like this where a shipping lane is closed, companies must weigh the cost of waiting out the delay against taking an alternate route. In this case, many ships opted to take the 3,100-mile detour around the southern tip of Africa.