DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Many people around the Mobile area were watching the progress of Marco and Laura, and city government leaders had important decisions to make.
By mid-afternoon on Sunday, the waters along the Causeway were calm in advance of Marco moving in the area, but Daphne leaders were concerned about what the weather would be like Tuesday for city elections.
After hearing from the emergency management coordinator, the city council didn’t take a vote, and that allows the election to continue as scheduled.
City Council Member Ron Scott said, “Now that the storm appears to be going further and further west and the Marco storm is coming in tomorrow, we’ll be out of the way except for some rain events on Tuesday.”
But people working in the early part of next week are wondering what the weather will be like, too. Ed’s Seafood Shed is on the Causeway where the water can get high and the winds strong. What are their plans?
Shiree Humphreys with Ed’s, said, “Usually the thing that closes us down is the water, the way this parking lot floods, you know. We had an alligator in the parking lot, you know, how that goes. But, yeah, right now, until we can’t go far in the parking lot because of the water, we’re definitely going to stay open.”
