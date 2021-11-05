FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's opening night for the Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre's production of "Seussical Junior!"

They're glad to be back in front of a live audience following the shutdown of the pandemic.

"I just love to perform... I love to show my talent and all of that. I just love to bring it," said Keegan Gulledge.

14-year-old Keegan has certainly brought it this week. A contact he made during a visit to New York City -- remembered his talent for the stage and alerted him to a last minute casting call.

"Two days ago -- she sends me something in Snapchat and it something that the lady posted. It's like 'Emergency Ralphie'... So me and my mom... We go into our sun room and she videos me and we send it in to them. And like 7 hours later I got the part and had a contract," said Keegan.

That's right -- Keegan is now the lead as Ralphie in Broadway's National Tour of the holiday classic -- "A Christmas Story."

Keegan's mom and biggest fan couldn't be more proud. They're set to fly to NYC after Saturday night's show. Once there -- they'll have two weeks of rehearsals before the tour hits the road for the next two months.

"I'm excited for him to get to check this box for him to get to that next accomplishment. This is big for this little boy! He works so hard. I don't think I know anyone that works harder. So this is his dream and passion. So I'm excited to see him live it out," said Nicki Barker, Keegan's mom.

His Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre family can't wait to see him shine!

"He's going to do incredibly... We can't wait! Everyone here is already finding tickets on the national tour to go see him perform. We have very high hopes for him," said Erin Langley, Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre Director.

A resume builder for sure -- Keegan says it's one step closer to his dream of performing on Broadway and can't wait to learn from the experience.

"I bet you I can work with someone that can really help me... Help me accomplish some of these things. They can also teach me things I don't know yet. I'm ready to have fun with all of those people," said Keegan.

Meanwhile the Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre's production of "Seussical Junior!" runs through Sunday at the Fairhope Civic Center. Show time Saturday is 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.